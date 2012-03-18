TheOche.com

Well, not the whole town (tough lot them) but Simon Whitlock beat local hero 6-4 in week 6 of the McCoy’s Premier League.

This moved Whitlock into 2nd place in the series behind…well, you know.

def.

The big issue in Whitlock/Anderson is that Simon managed to keep his head amidst the notoriously rowdy Glasgow crowd. It was only a year ago that Lenny Boyle, writing for the Mirror, referred to the Anderson/Lewis match as a day that shall live in [darts] infamy.

I’m sure the Scotsmen were (mostly) embarrassed over last year’s nonsense and were relieved to put last year behind them.

Oh yeah…Taylor won again.