TheOche.com

Whitlock beats Glasgow

March 18th, 2012 | Category: Darts News

Well, not the whole town (tough lot them) but Simon Whitlock beat local hero 6-4 in week 6 of the McCoy’s Premier League.
This moved Whitlock into 2nd place in the series behind…well, you know.
The big issue in Whitlock/Anderson is that Simon managed to keep his head amidst the notoriously rowdy Glasgow crowd. It was only a year ago that Lenny Boyle, writing for the Mirror, referred to the Anderson/Lewis match as a day that shall live in [darts] infamy.

I’m sure the Scotsmen were (mostly) embarrassed over last year’s nonsense and were relieved to put last year behind them.

Oh yeah…Taylor won again.

