TheOche.com

Hello Everyone,

I’m Davey Mars and I am proud to be “the new kid” here at The Oche.

Ricky has built up what is arguably the number one Darts News site on the Internet and it’s an honor for me to take over the helm for a while and steer The Oche into new and exciting ports of call.

(You’ll learn to love to hate my metaphors eventually)

Some of you may know me from my site, DartsTechnique, or my Facebook group, and I mostly focus on the “how to” questions people have about darts. I love teaching people and helping them find breakthroughs in their game.

Since The Oche is a Darts News site,I think we complement each other very well and I have all kinds of ideas how we can work together in the future.

What’s coming?

First of all, The Oche is a news site, so I plan to get more darts news feeds up and working.

Next, I’m going to freshen up the technology a bit and hopefully make things easier to find and to read.

After that…..well, hey, I’ve got a bit of work to do already, so maybe you can help….

What do you want us to be?

Tell me what you’d like to see at The Oche. Hundreds of people come through here every day – I want to give them what they want. Give me your ideas in the comment box below and help me design the new Oche. It’s your site too.

But what about Ricky?

Don’t worry. He’s still around and he and I are in touch. You can still drop him a line here on the site

All aboooooarrd!