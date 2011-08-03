TheOche.com

Nicholson blasts darts legend Paul ‘The Asset’ Nicholson continues his war of words with Phil Taylor in this month’s edition of Darts! Monthly magazine by branding his rival ‘a bully’.

The pair have endured a fractious relationship since Taylor accused Nicholson of disrespecting him by waving goodbye to him as he walked off stage following a 9-8 defeat. While Nicholson insists he was simply waving goodbye to his demons after defeating the 13-time World Champion, he pulls no punches regarding his feelings on Taylor. Nicholson said: “When I was growing up I had very strong parents and they said to me if you ever come cross a bully never back down – and Phil’s a bully. “I believe everything I said has been totally true. I stand by everything I did at Bolton and I’ve done nothing wrong. If he wants to speak to the papers and vent that way, well then that’s up to him.”

