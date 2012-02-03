Hello darts guys’n’gals that read TheOche.com. First of all, let me apologize for the long delay in posting anything here. Secondly, let me apologize in advance for the post I’m about to make…

As I’m sure you have noticed, there hasn’t been a new darts news post here on The Oche for quite some time now, not since August 03, 2011 to be exact. During this time, I have gone through several things in the real world, and during it all, I’ve been doing some soul searching regarding this website.

Darts in my area is pretty much non-existent, and this coupled with other “real world” pursuits have forced me to put The Oche on the back burner during this time. I thought that my absence from the site would eat at me…nag away until I would force myself to dig up some kind of darts news and post it here for you. Quite to the contrary…not having the worry of maintaining this site has been somewhat liberating.

This all brings me to the purpose of my post today. As of right now…The Oche is no more. The website and domain will stay here as an archive of sorts for any and all past postings here, and as such I think that it will still have some value to people. But as of right now, there probably won’t be any new postings. I can’t say for sure what the future might hold, but for today at least this is what I have decided.

If any of you out there reading this message have a desire to post darts news…contact me and we can go from there. I can pay you what I make here, which is nothing. Hell, I may even double it for someone with some actual darts news writing talent, heh heh 🙂

Or, if any of you would like to be the owner of this wonderful domain name, then let me know that as well and we can talk about it. I know this domain name is highly desirable though, so please don’t waste my time nor yours with an insincere or unrealistic offer please.

Anyway, that’s the crux of things in a nutshell. To all of those that have been regular readers of the site here, I want to give you a sincere and heartfelt thank you! This site wouldn’t have been what it became without each and every one of you, and for that I am grateful. This little corner of the internet accomplished some very big things in my opinion, not the least of which is crawling it’s way to the top Google search spot for the term “darts news”…getting on the first page of Google for just about any search term is no small feat, and this is one that I will always consider a success. Again, it is in great part due to you, the person reading this.

Ok, I’ve ranted on long enough. My beer is getting warm. May your darts fly straight to your targets my friends!

[UPDATE!!! Some brave soul has stepped in to keep TheOche as the number 1 Darts News site. ]

Best regards,

Ricky Nickolson

TheOche.com